Abu Dhabi government fund backing Etisalat's Maroc Tel buy - sources
#Credit Markets
April 27, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

Abu Dhabi government fund backing Etisalat's Maroc Tel buy - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 27 (Reuters) - An Abu Dhabi state-owned fund is financing a quarter of Etisalat’s 4.2 billion euro purchase of Vivendi’s stake in Maroc Telecom, said three sources with knowledge of the deal, adding it should close this week.

The identity of the fund is a closely-guarded secret. The banks that will provide the remaining 3.15 billion euros of loan finance have not been told which of the emirate’s state-owned entities is supplying the cash.

The fund is most likely to be Mubadala, the sources said, given that it already has telecommunications assets and an existing partnership with Etisalat in Africa.

Etisalat declined to comment, as did Mubadala. Vivendi did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of normal business hours. (Reporting by David French; Additional Reporting by Mirna Sleiman and Matt Smith; Editing by Sophie Walker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
