FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE's Etisalat says profit cut by $44 mln due to Mobily earnings debacle
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 5, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

UAE's Etisalat says profit cut by $44 mln due to Mobily earnings debacle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Etisalat will cut its profits by 162 million dirhams ($44 million) because of the decision by its Saudi Arabian affiliate Mobily to restate 18 months of earnings, the Abu Dhabi-based firm said on Wednesday.

The United Arab Emirates’ biggest telecommunications operator owns 27.5 percent of Mobily, which on Monday cut its profits for 2013 and the first half of 2014 by a combined 1.43 billion riyals ($381.2 million), citing accounting errors.

Etisalat’s post-tax profit for 2013 will be reduced by 130 million dirhams and its profit for the nine months to Sept. 30 this year will be cut by 32 million dirhams, it said in a bourse statement. The reductions will be accounted for in Etisalat’s fourth-quarter earnings, it added.

$1 = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates dirhams Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.