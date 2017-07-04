LAGOS, July 4 Etisalat Nigeria will appoint a
new board of directors after lenders moved to foreclose
following a collapse in debt renegotiation talks, forcing
regulators to intervene to save the company, a telecoms
regulatory source told Reuters.
The new board will have a central bank official as interim
chairman and Boye Olusanya, a former deputy head at Celtel
Nigeria, as new chief executive.
The new interim board made up of six members will operate
for six months and will include a member representing
shareholders, the source said.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Camillus Eboh in Abuja;
Editing by Greg Mahlich)