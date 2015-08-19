FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE's Etisalat amends corporate rules ahead of opening to foreign investment
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 19, 2015 / 4:40 AM / 2 years ago

UAE's Etisalat amends corporate rules ahead of opening to foreign investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates’ Etisalat will convert to a public joint stock company from a corporation ahead of opening up shares to foreign investors, the company said.

The UAE cabinet has amended articles of association for the country’s biggest telecommunications operator, Etisalat said in a statement to the stock exchange on Wednesday.

The amended law gives the government a special share with veto rights, while foreigners will have no voting rights, according to the statement.

Etisalat in June said it would open up to 20 per cent of its shares to non-UAE citizens.

The company has one year to implement the changes, the statement said. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.