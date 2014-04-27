FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE telco Etisalat Q1 profit rises 11 pct
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
April 27, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

UAE telco Etisalat Q1 profit rises 11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 27 (Reuters) - Etisalat, the Gulf’s No.2 telecom operator by market value, reported an 11 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Sunday.

The former monopoly, which operates in about 15 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, made a net profit of 2 billion dirhams ($544.5 million) in the three months to March 31, according to a company statement.

This compares with a profit of 1.8 billion dirhams a year earlier.

Two analysts polled by Reuters forecast Etisalat would make a quarterly profit of 1.83 billion dirhams and 1.84 billion dirhams respectively. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE Dirhams) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.