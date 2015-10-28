FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE's Etisalat net profit falls 8.6 pct
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 28, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

UAE's Etisalat net profit falls 8.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-listed Etisalat reported a 8.6 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

Etisalat, which directly and indirectly operates in 19 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, made a net profit of 1.95 billion dirhams ($530.92 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, the company said in a statement. This compares with a profit of 2.13 billion dirhams a year earlier.

Three analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the former monopoly would post a quarterly profit of 1.93 billion dirhams.

Etisalat generated quarterly revenue of 12.99 billion dirhams, down from 13.12 billion dirhams a year earlier. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Tom Arnold)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
