CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-UAE's Etisalat net profit falls 8.6 pct
#Corrections News
October 28, 2015 / 7:57 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-UAE's Etisalat net profit falls 8.6 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to say Etisalat operates in 18 countries, not 19)

DUBAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-listed Etisalat reported a 8.6 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday as revenue from its international operations fell and expenses rose.

Etisalat, which operates directly and indirectly in 18 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, made a net profit of 1.95 billion dirhams ($530.9 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, it said in a statement, down from 2.13 billion dirhams a year earlier.

Three analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the former monopoly would post a quarterly profit of 1.93 billion dirhams.

Etisalat generated quarterly revenue of 12.99 billion dirhams, down from 13.12 billion dirhams a year earlier.

Domestic revenue rose 6 percent to 7.2 billion dirhams, while international revenue fell 9 percent to 5.7 billion. Operating expenses climbed to 8.34 billion dirhams in the third quarter from 7.91 billion dirhams last year.

Etisalat had 170 million subscribers as of Sept. 30, down 6 percent from a year earlier. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Tom Arnold and David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
