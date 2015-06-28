FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE's Etisalat says Mobily restatement, provisioning to hurt results
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 28, 2015 / 9:10 AM / 2 years ago

UAE's Etisalat says Mobily restatement, provisioning to hurt results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 28 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-listed Etisalat said on Sunday the impact of further earnings restatement by unit Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) would hit its own 2014 results by 616 million dirhams ($167.7 million) before royalty.

Saudi Arabia’s Mobily, 28 percent owned by Etisalat, said earlier on Sunday that it would reissue its 2014 and first quarter 2015 financial statements. It follows an investigation by a team appointed by the Capital Market Authority, which found concerns over some of Mobily’s contracts with customers.

Etisalat said the impact of a separate provision by Mobily, against receivables from another operator, would be reflected in Etisalat’s second-quarter earnings.

The move would hit its 2015 net profit by 204 million dirhams, it said. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.