UAE telco Etisalat Q1 profit rises 7.6 pct
April 19, 2015 / 9:02 AM / 2 years ago

UAE telco Etisalat Q1 profit rises 7.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 19 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-listed Etisalat reported a 7.6 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Sunday.

Etisalat, which operates in 19 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, made a net profit of 2.18 billion dirhams ($593.6 million) in the three months to March 31.

This compares with a profit of 2.02 billion dirhams in the year-earlier period.

Two analysts polled by Reuters forecast Etisalat, the Gulf’s No.2 telecom operator by market value, would make a quarterly profit between 2.16 billion dirhams and 2.47 billion dirhams.

The former monopoly’s quarterly revenue was 12.91 billion dirhams, up from 9.9 billion dirhams a year earlier.

$1 = 3.6728 UAE dirhams Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
