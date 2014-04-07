FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Supply worries drive strong flows into agriculture ETPs in March
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 7, 2014 / 12:02 PM / 3 years ago

Supply worries drive strong flows into agriculture ETPs in March

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Agriculture ETPs attract $131 million over Q1
    * Commodity ETPs enjoy first positive quarter since Q4 212
    * Energy ETPs reverse strong February inflows

    By Claire Milhench
    LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Investors put $129 million into
agriculture exchange-traded products (ETPs) in March, according
to the latest global data from BlackRock, after droughts in
Brazil and severely cold weather in the United States boosted
grain prices.
    Broad commodity ETPs, which give exposure to a diversified
basket of commodities, also attracted decent inflows of $174
million. In total, commodity ETPs ended the quarter up $306
million, the first positive quarter since fourth quarter of
2012, BlackRock said. 
    "Commodities have underperformed over the last few years,
and investors are tactically beginning to allocate more," said
Nick Brooks, head of research and investment strategy at ETF
Securities, an issuer of ETPs. 
    ETPs, whose value is linked to moves in their underlying
assets, offer an easy route into commodities for investors.
    "Given that they're still relatively bullish on global
growth, investors are becoming much more constructive towards
commodities now," Brooks said. "The big question is whether this
will continue in April." 
    If U.S. data continues to be relatively strong, this would
set a bullish tone for cyclical commodities over the next few
weeks, Brooks said. 
    Agriculture ETPs attracted $131 million in net inflows over
the quarter as prices made strong gains due to poor weather
across the Americas, which threatened to reduce crop yields.
Russia's annexation of the Crimea also triggered concerns about
a potential disruption of grain exports from Ukraine. 
    "Corn prices increased steadily during March," said Ursula
Marchioni, head of ETP research at iShares EMEA, noting that the
futures contract jumped 8.3 percent from the end of February to
end of March.
    "Corn prices were boosted by smaller-than-expected planting
and inventory levels. In addition, wheat futures prices jumped
sharply, by 15.8 percent during March," she added.
    
    SICKLY PIGS
    Livestock was another strong performer, with lean hogs up 19
percent in March, which S&P Dow Jones Indices deemed "the
fattest gain" for the month. This was linked to an outbreak of
porcine epidemic diarrhoea virus (PEDv) in the United States, a
highly contagious disease that is reducing pig numbers.
 
    The best performing sector over the quarter was silver,
which attracted $359 million in total. Some investors view
silver as a leveraged play on gold. 
    BlackRock said that gold ETPs had experienced a "momentum
shift" in the first quarter with interest rates holding steady
and gold prices up 7 percent so far this year. Gold ETPs
attracted some $626 million in March and $154 million over the
quarter, which Marchioni attributed to global political
tensions. 
    "However, the recent Fed comments regarding the potential
timing of interest rate hikes are worth monitoring as the gold
spot price has already dropped 7 percent from the mid-month
highs seen on March 14," she added.
    February's strong inflows into energy ETPs reversed in
March, with the sector recording some $186 million in outflows.
Brooks said this was driven by U.S.-listed ETP outflows. 
    "The investors who piled into long natural gas ETPs as the
price rallied on the back of the extremely cold weather in the
U.S. were taking profits," he said.
    At the end of March, BlackRock's data covered 894 commodity
ETPs worldwide, worth some $121.3 billion.
    
    Global commodities at end-March (US$ mln) 
 SECTOR                  MARCH FLOWS   MARCH ASSETS  Q1 FLOWS
 Broad/Diversified       174           17,490        -345
 Agriculture             129           5,566         131
 Energy                  -186          7,183         -102
 Industrial Metals       53            1,951         167
 Gold                    626           72,649        154
 Silver                  107           11,736        359
 Precious Metals Total   792           89,115        454
 TOTAL COMMODITIES       962           121,306       306
 Source: BlackRock

 (Reporting by Claire Milhench)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.