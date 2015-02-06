Oil rush takes ETP investor inflows to five-year high

* Commodity ETP inflows hit $5.2 bln in January * Energy ETP flows surge to $3.7 bln as investor base widens * Gold inflows at $2.3 bln after rise in FX volatility By Claire Milhench LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Investors continued to pile into oil exchange traded products (ETPs) in January, pushing inflows for all commodity ETPs to their biggest monthly total in nearly five years, according to the latest global data from asset manager BlackRock. Energy ETP inflows surged to $3.7 billion last month after attracting $2.5 billion in December, as more institutional investors bet on an oil price rebound after months of falling prices. "Investors are hunting for the bottom of crude, in the expectation that the price might stabilise or rally again," said Ursula Marchioni, head of ETP research, EMEA region, at BlackRock's iShares division. January saw the highest ever monthly inflow for energy commodity ETPs globally, with the United States Oil ETF alone attracting $1.2 billion. "Shares outstanding have soared nearly six-fold in just three months and recently climbed to their highest level since early 2009," analysts at Commerzbank noted. Nitesh Shah, associate director at ETF Securities, said January was the strongest month for its oil ETPs since the products were launched in 2006. "It's unprecedented, we've never seen this much interest," he said. "Traditionally when the price dips you see a lot of tactical flows, but this is more than tactical because it's very hard to see oil prices rebounding within a month or two." He added that a broader investor base had developed with interest from insurance companies and pension funds -- groups that have avoided commodities in recent years: "It's institutions who have been out of the market for a very long time. And they're willing to wait." The ETF Securities' WTI and Brent ETPs have now seen 18 and seven weeks of inflows respectively. "The momentum is there, and the people who got in quite early on are sticking to their positions. The outflows are negligible," Shah said. In price terms, energy was the worst performing sector in the S&P Goldman Sachs Commodity Index, with U.S. crude down 10.5 percent in January, the biggest fall in the sector. GOLD ATTRACTS January's total commodity ETP flows were also boosted by a reversal in sentiment towards gold, which attracted $2.3 billion. These were the first significant inflows since June and followed five consecutive months of redemptions. Marchioni said the volatility in currency markets following the Swiss National Bank's decision to remove the cap on the Swiss franc's exchange rate against the euro may have encouraged investors to seek a safe haven. The European Central Bank's decision to launch its bumper bond-buying programme to inject billions of euros into the flagging euro zone economy then cemented the trend. Global commodities at end-January (US$ mln) SECTOR JAN FLOWS JAN ASSETS Broad Market/Diversified -300.1 13,143.1 Agriculture -213.3 3,863.2 Energy 3,734.4 10,798.8 Industrial Metals -151.7 1,533.1 Gold 2,332.6 67,496.6 Silver -68.5 9,716.5 Other Precious Metals -86.6 17,874.1 TOTAL Precious Metals 2,177.5 95,087.3 TOTAL COMMODITIES 5,246.9 124,425.5 Source: BlackRock (Editing by Greg Mahlich)