Broad commodity ETPs attract strong inflows in July -BlackRock

* Biggest inflows to diversified category in 3 years * Industrial metals attract a robust $117 mln * Gold ETPs rebound, with inflows of $630 mln By Claire Milhench LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Diversified commodity exchange-traded products (ETPs) attracted strong inflows in July as a pick-up in economic growth in China and the United States encouraged investors to return to the unloved asset class. Investors injected $936 million into broad-basket commodity ETPs last month - the biggest inflow for this segment in three years, data from asset manager BlackRock showed. That compared with the high watermark for the category in February 2011 of $1.5 billion in inflows, according to Ursula Marchioni, head of ETP Research EMEA at BlackRock's iShares. Industrial metals ETPs also attracted a robust $117 million as the tide began to turn for the more cyclical commodities. ETPs, whose value is linked to moves in their underlying assets, offer an easy route into commodities for investors and allow asset allocators to make quick, tactical changes to their portfolios. Investors withdrew $42.9 billion from commodities ETPs in 2013, preferring to join the equity rally, but improving economic data in 2014 has tempted some to return. "Sentiment across commodities was deeply negative last year, but people now feel it has been beaten up way too much," said Nitesh Shah, associate director at ETF Securities, an issuer of ETPs. "Prices are looking somewhat attractive now, the U.S. economy is showing good growth, and investors are looking for very broad exposure. Sentiment has turned around decisively." The S&P GSCI commodity index was down 5.9 percent in July, but this was mainly due to falls of 5.8 percent in energy and 8.7 percent in agriculture. Industrial metals were up 2.7 percent due to low inventories and strong Chinese demand, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices. Marchioni also pointed to China's HSBC flash PMI reading for July, which suggested factory activity was expanding at its fastest pace in 18 months. "During August some of the cyclical commodities should continue to benefit from better numbers from both China and the U.S.," Shah said, noting that U.S. second-quarter GDP had rebounded from the first quarter, when a prolonged spell of extremely cold weather paralysed parts of the country. GOLD ETPS ON THE REBOUND Gold ETPs also posted a rebound with some $630 million of inflows, although they were still down $182 million on the year. In terms of price performance, gold was down 3.4 percent for the month. Marchioni said that most of the gold inflows were in U.S.-listed products and might have been related to expectations that inflation will rise given the pick-up in economic activity. Agriculture ETPs showed outflows of $74 million on prospects for high yields of wheat, corn and soybeans and weak prices. "All of those have seen near perfect growing conditions," Shah said. "After last year's drought, a lot of farmers allocated more land to these key crops, especially in the U.S., and now supply is looking extremely flush, so price performance has been negative." S&P Dow Jones Indices said that corn was the worst performing commodity in the S&P GSCI in July, down 14.7 percent. At the end of July, BlackRock's data covered 911 commodity ETPs worldwide, worth some $125 billion. Global commodity ETPs at end-July (US$ mln) SECTOR JULY FLOWS JULY ASSETS Broad/Diversified 936 18,206 Agriculture -74 7,158 Energy 18 4,650 Industrial Metals 117 2,300 Gold 630 71,799 Silver -46 11,949 Precious Metals Total 657 93,025 TOTAL COMMODITIES 1,654 125,339 Source: BlackRock (editing by Jane Baird)