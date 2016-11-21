FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Sunoco Logistics to buy Energy Transfer Partners
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 21, 2016 / 2:40 PM / 9 months ago

Sunoco Logistics to buy Energy Transfer Partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Sunoco Logistics Partners LP said on Monday it would buy Energy Transfer Partners LP in a deal valued at $19.93 billion.

Sunoco Logistics said ETP shareholders would get 1.5 Sunoco units for each ETP share they own, which works out to about $39.30 per share, a slight discount to the stock's Friday close of $39.37.

ETP owns about 21 pct of Sunoco Logistics, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Sunoco Logistics' general partner is a unit of ETP.

Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.