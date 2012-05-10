Investors flee commodity ETPs in April-BlackRock

By Claire Milhench LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - Investors bailed out of commodity exchange traded products (ETPs) in April as they rolled back their risk positions given the stuttering global economic recovery and mounting pressure on Spain as the eurozone debt saga continued. Some $966 million was pulled from U.S. and European registered commodity ETPs, according to data from BlackRock, whilst ETF Securities put global net outflows at $569 million. Fixed income ETPs attracted the bulk of the April inflows, with some $5.7 billion, BlackRock said. ETPs include exchange-traded funds, exchange-traded commodities and exchange-traded notes. All trade on a stock exchange and their value is linked to the underlying assets. BlackRock's Steve Cohen, head of investment strategies in EMEA for iShares, said concerns about global growth and rising uncertainty in the eurozone had driven European investors back to government bond ETPs, whilst U.S. investors had looked to corporate, high yield and emerging market debt. "Commodity ETP outflows were primarily related to increasing concerns about deteriorating conditions in Spain, with investors worried that it could go the way of Greece or Portugal," added Nicholas Brooks, head of research and investment strategies at ETF Securities, an issuer of ETPs. "That caused a lot of investors to move to the sidelines as investors pared risk positions in general." The "risk off" trend has continued in May after discouraging jobs data from the U.S. triggered a fresh round of selling in the more growth-sensitive commodities such as crude oil. Brooks expects the elections in Greece and France to encourage more outflows in the broad commodity ETP categories in May as people reduce risk exposures. He added that dollar strength had been bad for commodities in general, as this makes commodities priced in dollars more expensive for buyers using other currencies. The S&P GSCI, a popular commodity index, was down 0.51 percent in April, with industrial metals the only sector to post a positive return, of 0.19 percent. Industrial metals ETPs attracted some $69 million in April, according to global data from ETF Securities. BlackRock's data showed net inflows of $44 million. COPPER BUCKS THE TREND Brooks said there had been strong inflows into copper of some $33 million, with investors more hopeful that China is moving towards monetary easing. This will be good for copper from a demand perspective. "The supply side has been hurt by production disruptions at mines in Chile, and LME inventories have fallen to very low levels," he added. "Most analysts are looking for copper to be in deficit in 2012." Flows into copper ETPs on the ETF Securities platform have continued to be strong into May, with ETFS Copper recording the biggest inflows in a month in the week to May 3. Energy ETPs were hammered, however, as some of the risk premium came out of the crude oil price after tensions with Iran eased, whilst strong production from Saudi Arabia created the perception that the market was well-supplied. Oil futures sold off heavily in early May on the back of a disappointing U.S. jobs number which created doubts about the strength of the U.S. recovery. Brent crude opened April at $122.94 a barrel but is now trading at around $113 a barrel. BlackRock data showed some $274 million of redemptions from U.S. and Europe energy ETPs whilst ETF Securities data showed global net outflows of $197 million. But Brooks noted continued strong inflows into natural gas ETPs, which attracted some $115 million, after pulling in $311 million in March and $367 million in February. Henry Hub NG-W-HH prices tumbled to $1.82 per million British thermal units in mid-April, forcing some production offline. This has helped the price recover to $2.36 per million British thermal units, its highest in more than two months. "Natural gas  seems to finally have found some support after having been stuck in quicksand for several months," noted Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank. Precious metals ETPs had a bad month, with outflows of $442 million according to BlackRock data. It was U.S. investors that shunned precious metals with European investors continuing to seek their "safe haven" status, BlackRock's Cohen said. Hansen added that talk about additional quantitative easing in the U.S. had diminished due to a disagreement among Federal Reserve members as to the correct medicine for the economy. "This has left gold sailing around without a firm pair of hands at the wheel," he said in a note. As of end-April, BlackRock's data covered 833 commodity ETPs, worth some $190.9 billion. The global figures in the table below combine BlackRock's numbers for U.S. and Europe-listed products and exclude other regions. Some $25.37 billion was invested in commodity ETPs on the ETF Securities platform at the start of May. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Keiron Henderson)