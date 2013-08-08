FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oil price rally lures investors back to energy ETPs in July
August 8, 2013 / 10:57 AM / 4 years ago

Oil price rally lures investors back to energy ETPs in July

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Energy ETPs attract $142 mln globally in July
    * Gold exodus continues with outflows of $2.6 bln
    * Silver bucks the trend, attracts $357 mln

    By Claire Milhench
    LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - A strong rally in the price of
U.S. crude in July coupled with a general improvement in the
American economy has encouraged investors to return to energy
exchange traded products (ETPs) after several months of
outflows.
    Some $142 million was invested in energy ETPs in July,
according to data from BlackRock, the world's biggest asset
manager. This follows outflows of $90 million in June, $48
million in May, $89 million in April and $423 million in March.
    By contrast, some $2.6 billion was withdrawn from gold ETPs
in July while industrial metals ETPs lost $157 million. 
    ETPs, whose value is linked to moves in their underlying
assets, are an easy route into commodities for investors and
allow asset managers to make swift tactical switches.
    "Generally investors have been cautious on commodities due
to the poor performance but energy has bucked the overall trend
and done quite well," said Russ Koesterich, chief investment
strategist at BlackRock.
    He said energy had held up better than industrial metals
because these tend to be more influenced by Chinese demand, and
China's economy has been slowing. "But energy is still very
driven by the U.S. economy and while it is not growing at
gangbuster rates, we are seeing a gradual improvement."
    On the supply side, he cited the unexpectedly large
drawdowns in U.S. crude oil inventories at delivery hub Cushing,
Oklahoma in July, with strong demand from U.S. refineries. 
    This kickstarted a rally in U.S. crude oil futures 
that saw prices rise by almost $9 a barrel in the month, to end
July at more than $105 a barrel. The S&P GSCI Energy index was
also up 7.1 percent in July.
    "There has also been a lot of production coming offline in
the Middle East and Africa, in Nigeria and Libya, and a
significant reduction in Iranian exports, so there has been more
of a bid in the energy complex than other parts of the commodity
sector," Koesterich said.
    The exodus out of gold continued, taking year-to-date
outflows to $30.9 billion. Investors preferred to put money into
U.S. equities after a decent second quarter earnings season,
Koesterich said. Yet gold had a relatively strong month
performance-wise, with the S&P GSCI Gold Index up 7.1 percent. 
    Gold is out of favour with investors due to lower inflation
expectations and a belief that the U.S. Federal Reserve will
soon reduce its bond buying programme, which has been
suppressing interest rates. Once real interest rates rise, the
opportunity cost for holding assets such as gold, which produce
no income, will increase, Koesterich said.
    
    VALUE IN SILVER 
    Despite the disenchantment with gold, silver ETPs attracted
some $357 million in July. Nitesh Shah, a research analyst at
ETF Securities, an issuer of ETPs, said technical indicators
suggested the pessimism around the metal had gone too far.
    Silver sold off heavily in April and traded at around
the $20 an ounce level throughout July. "People are seeing some
value in individual commodities that have been quite beaten up
through this period," he said.
    Broad basket commodity ETPs also attracted interest, which
Shah attributed to stronger manufacturing PMI data from the
United States, China and Europe. "These surveys had been quite
weak over the past few months, but last week they were all above
50, indicating expansion, which is quite a bullish signal."
    But industrial metals ETPs stayed in the dog house as
worries about China and its demand for copper acted as a
drag on the whole segment for much of July. 
    Shah said ETF Securities was now seeing rising investor
interest in zinc, lead and tin. "We're seeing more
diversification - the smaller, more esoteric commodities are
starting to generate more interest," he said. 
    This suggests fundamental supply and demand drivers are
beginning to re-assert themselves, with investors moving away
from the "risk-on, risk-off" behaviour they have adopted in
commodities markets for so long. 
    At the end of July, BlackRock's data covered 934 commodity
ETPs worldwide, worth some $132.8 billion. The table below shows
global commodities ETPs at end-July (US$ mln):
 SECTOR                     FLOWS       ASSETS
 Broad/Diversified          151         17,551
 Agriculture                -60         5,077
 Energy                     142         7,930
 Industrial metals          -157        2,047
 Gold                       -2,568      83,740
 Silver                     357         11,546
 Other precious metals      -105        4,866
 Precious metals total      -2,316      100,152
 TOTAL COMMODITIES          -2,241      132,757
 Source: BlackRock

 (Editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
