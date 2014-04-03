E*Trade, TD Ameritrade shares plummet on fear of lost revenue

NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - Investors pummeled shares of E*Trade Financial Corp and TD Ameritrade Holding Corp on Thursday on concerns that a core source of their revenue could be eliminated by regulators.

E*Trade fell $1.65, or 6.9 percent, to $22.05 after losing more than 7 percent earlier on Nasdaq. TD Ameritrade dropped $1.85, or 5.5 percent, to $31.97.

Both companies rely heavily on payments from professional trading firms, known as market makers, in exchange for sending them hundreds of thousands of stock orders from retail customers every day. Brokerage firms have scores of options, including exchanges, for executing such trades.

Hedge funds such as Citadel LLC and large banks such as Citigroup and UBS AG are among the firms that have large market-making affiliates.

The practice, known as payment-for-order flow, has drawn questions previously about whether the discount brokers are performing the obligation to get the best order-execution for their customers or are simply looking to fatten their bottom lines. (r.reuters.com/nez28v) E*Trade was founded in 1982 with the specific goal of getting paid by market-makers as well as clients for orders it could generate.

Regulators in recent weeks have expressed concern about market structure issues relating to trading, and a controversial new book by Michael Lewis released on Monday about high-frequency traders mentions payment-for-order-flow issues.

On Wednesday, a member of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said the regulator should consider a temporary ban on a similar payment practice used by regulated stock exchanges to attract orders.

Such a ban would likely affect all payment-for-order-flow practices.

“AMTD and ETFC have the most exposure as a percentage of revenues to an elimination of payment-for-order flow,” Richard Repetto, an analyst at Sandler O‘Neill Partners, wrote in an email, using the ticker symbols for the discount brokers.

Shares of Charles Schwab Corp, the largest competitor in the discount brokerage universe as measured by market capitalization, was unscathed as it relies far less on active trading for its revenue. Schwab shares fell 36 cents, or 1.3 percent, to $27.54.

A TD Ameritrade spokeswoman said the company does not comment on its stock price as a matter of policy. An E*Trade spokesman did not respond to calls for comment. (Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Additional reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Richard Chang)