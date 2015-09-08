FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
E*Trade to post quarterly loss on bank-related charges
#Funds News
September 8, 2015 / 12:52 PM / 2 years ago

E*Trade to post quarterly loss on bank-related charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - E*Trade Financial Inc said on Tuesday it expected to post a loss in the current quarter due to a charge related to a restructuring of its bank’s balance sheet.

The company said it would eliminate all of the bank’s $4.4 billion of wholesale funding obligations by the end of the quarter.

E*Trade said it will record a related pre-tax charge of about $410 million in the third quarter.

E*Trade’s shares were up 3.4 percent in premarket trading at $26.23. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

