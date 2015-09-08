FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-E*Trade to eliminate $4.4 bln in high-cost funding
September 8, 2015 / 2:33 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-E*Trade to eliminate $4.4 bln in high-cost funding

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, share movement)

Sept 8 (Reuters) - E*Trade Financial Inc said it would eliminate all of the $4.4 billion wholesale funding obligations from its bank’s balance sheet by the end of the current quarter to make room for low-cost deposits.

Shares of E*Trade, which operates a discount broker-dealer and a bank, jumped 6.4 percent to $27 in early trading on the Nasdaq.

The company, however, said it expected to post a loss in the third quarter due to a $410 million pre-tax charge related to the restructuring.

E*Trade, which nearly collapsed under the weight of bad subprime loans during the financial crisis, has been restructuring its debt. In March, it cut its outstanding debt by $340 million to a 10-year low of $1 billion.

The company said on Tuesday it would offset the charge by decreasing the size of its balance sheet in line with the reduction in liabilities, utilizing excess bank capital and contributing $110 million of capital to the bank. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

