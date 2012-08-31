FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
E*Trade settles with three U.S. states in antitrust probe
August 31, 2012 / 2:00 AM / in 5 years

E*Trade settles with three U.S. states in antitrust probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Online brokerage firm E*Trade Financial Corp has reached an agreement with three U.S. states to implement an antitrust compliance policy and training program, Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen said in a statement.

The agreement is part of a multi-state investigation into potential violations of antitrust law in the retail securities brokerage industry.

E*Trade will also pay $100,000 to reimburse the states for a portion of their costs of the investigation but the payment is not meant to be construed as a penalty, according to the letter of agreement.

A similar agreement has been reached with TradeKing Group Inc.

E*Trade reached the agreement with the attorneys general of Connecticut, Iowa and Missouri.

E*Trade representatives could not be reached for comment outside normal working hours.

