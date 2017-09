ProSiebenSat.1 buys Swedish online travel group for 235 mln eur

FRANKFURT, Oct 12 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 said it was buying Swedish online travel agency Etraveli Holding AB from private equity firm Segulah IV LP in a deal valued at around 235 million euros ($267 million).

ProSiebenSat.1 said the purchase was its biggest international investment in e-commerce.

Etraveli offers online services such as air travel, hotel and rental car bookings in 40 countries under brands including Supersaver, Gotogate and Travelstart.