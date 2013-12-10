FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banca Etruria says problem loans 31.7 pct of total at end-Sept
December 10, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

Banca Etruria says problem loans 31.7 pct of total at end-Sept

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Etruria said on Tuesday doubtful loans were nearly a third of the total in gross terms at the end of September, as its stock fell ahead of a board meeting this week due to approve measures requested by the Bank of Italy.

A source close to the bank told Reuters on Tuesday that the central bank had found that around a third of loans at the small lender were problematic.

Shares in the bank fell as much as 9 percent in heavy volume and were down 6.4 percent by 1158 GMT.

Popolare Etruria said in a note later on Tuesday its six-month financial statement published at end-August showed gross problematic loans at 32.4 percent of the total. As of Sept. 30 the ratio was 31.7, it said.

Banca Etruria said on Monday its board would meet this week to approve necessary measures following an inspection by the Bank of Italy.

Italy’s central bank has tightened up oversight of domestic banks ahead of a sector check up by the European Central Bank next year, including on-site inspections in which it has looked in detail at banks’ loan books. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Danilo Masoni)

