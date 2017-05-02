Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 Etsy Inc, an e-commerce site for handmade goods, said on Tuesday that Chairman and Chief Executive Chad Dickerson would step down, to be succeeded as CEO by board member Josh Silverman later this week.
The marketplace also reported a first-quarter loss of $421,000 after earning $1.2 million a year ago. One of its shareholders, Black-and-White Capital LP, earlier on Tuesday called on Etsy to explore a sale and separate the roles of chairman and CEO.
Fred Wilson, a director on Etsy's board since 2007, will take over the chairmanship, the company said. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Dan Grebler)
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.