Etsy IPO priced at $16 per share - market source
April 15, 2015 / 9:15 PM / 2 years ago

Etsy IPO priced at $16 per share - market source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Etsy Inc’s initial public offering has been priced at $16 per share, a market source told Reuters, valuing the online seller of handmade goods and craft supplies at about $1.78 billion.

The company’s IPO raised about $266.66 million at that price, the top end of its expected range of $14-$16 per share.

Etsy is offering 13.33 million shares, while 3.33 million shares are being sold by shareholders.

Etsy, which has 29 million items listed on its website, charges a 20-cent listing fee for each item and a 3.5 percent fee for each completed sale. It also earns from its advertising platform, payment processing and shipping labels.

Shares of Etsy are expected to start trading under the symbol “ETSY” on Thursday on Nasdaq.

Goldman Sachs & Co, Morgan Stanley and Allen & Co LLC are underwriting the IPO. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

