ETX gets WorldSpreads' Greek, Spanish, Danish arms

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Spread-betting company ETX Capital has taken over the Greek, Spanish and Danish businesses of rival WorldSpreads, which fell into administration in March.

ETX said on Tuesday that the deal would broaden its revenue stream and customer base, and formed part of its plans to expand further in overseas markets. It did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

WorldSpreads entered administration after finding possible irregularities in its accounts, and warned that it owed its clients millions of pounds.