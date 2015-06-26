FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU banking watchdog recommends cutting capital charges on pooled debt
June 26, 2015 / 8:25 AM / 2 years ago

EU banking watchdog recommends cutting capital charges on pooled debt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - European Union banking regulators have proposed cutting capital charges for high quallity securitised debt by a quarter in a bid to kick-start the market and help fund economic growth.

The market was tarnised in 2007, when some securitisd debt based on U.S. home loans turned sour, helping to sow the seeds of a global financial crisis.

The European Banking Authority (EBA) published recommendations on Friday on how to create a simple, transparent and standardised securitised debt market segment that would benefit from lower capital charges.

“Approximately we are reducing the capital charge by 25 percent on average,” Lars Overby, a senior EBA official, told reporters.

Reviving the pooled-debt or asset-backed securities markets is a core aim of the European Union’s plan for a Capital Markets Union to boost the amount of funds for growth generated by markets.

Banks had complained that higher capital charges introduced since the financial crisis were punitive.

The EBA said 80 to 85 percent of issuance could potentially be included in the new segment of pooled debt.

Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by William Hardy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
