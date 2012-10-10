FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France, Germany seal deal on EU farm budget freeze
October 10, 2012

France, Germany seal deal on EU farm budget freeze

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Germany and France agreed on a European Commission proposal to freeze agricultural spending to the nominal level of 2013 for the 2014-2020 period as talks on the budget enter their final stage, the farm ministries said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Germany is the largest contributor to the European Union’s budget and France the largest beneficiary of farm subsidies under the Common Agriculture Policy (CAP), which consumes about 40 percent of the bloc’s total budget.

The agriculture ministers of the two countries, Ilse Aigner and Stephane Le Foll, met in Berlin on Tuesday.

“They (the ministers) support the Commission’s proposal to maintain the agricultural budget to the nominal level of 2013 for the period 2014-2020,” a statement said.

They noted the importance of the CAP for growth, employment, environment and innovation in Europe’s rural areas as well as for the participation of Europe in the global food balance.

The two ministers added that they may agree to some convergence between member states in the level of direct payments granted to farmers, provided it was reasonable and progressive. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

