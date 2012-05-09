States accused of hiding data on EU farm subsidies

* Fewer than 10 pct of 2011 recipients named, say campaigners

* Loss of transparency follows 2010 EU court ruling

* EU officials drafting new transparency rules

BRUSSELS, May 9 (Reuters) - Some European Union governments deliberately withheld data on the recipients of agricultural subsidies in 2011, which totalled more than 50 billion euros ($65 billion), transparency campaigners said on Wednesday.

EU rules require countries to publish annual figures on farm subsidy payments. But the push for greater transparency took a hit i n 2010, when Europe’s highest court said privacy rules prevented governments from revealing the names of individuals receiving subsidies.

The ruling did not apply to companies or other legal entities that get money under the bloc’s common agricultural policy (CAP).

Data submitted for 2011 revealed the identities of fewer than 10 percent of all CAP recipients, estimates by transparency group farmsubsidy.org showed.

The group said some member states had used a very broad definition of private individuals to prevent as much data as possible from being published.

“We are experiencing a backlash against open government at the EU level, and much of it is founded upon a misplaced sensitivity about personal privacy,” farmsubsidy.org’s co-founder Jack Thurston said. “These are subsidies to farm enterprises, not medical records.”

Some of the most opaque data came from Germany, Austria and Poland, where an estimated 97 to 99 percent of recipients were shielded, the group said.

That contrasted with Hungary and Sweden, where fewer than 10 percent of recipients’ identities were withheld, the estimates showed.

The lack of comprehensive data made it difficult to identify clear trends in EU farm spending, Thurston told Reuters.

But the group identified more than 1,500 recipients who got more than a million euros in subsidies last year, compared with about 1,000 in 2008. If all data were available, Thurston said the true number of “CAP millionaires” in 2011 was likely to be about 2,000.

The bloc’s executive, the European Commission, is drafting new EU transparency rules that take into account the 2010 European court ruling, with a proposal expected in the coming months.

“The Commission remains committed to transparency,” agriculture spokesman Roger Waite said in a statement. “However, the court ruling has thrown up a significant legal challenge and we are working with the legal service to find an appropriate solution in the near future.” ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by Silviu Pop and Charlie Dunmore; editing by Keiron Henderson)