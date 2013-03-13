European Parliament wants to keep sugar quotas till 2020

BRUSSELS, March 13 (Reuters) - The European Parliament said on Wednesday it wants to delay the abolition of EU sugar production quotas and minimum sugar beet prices from a proposed 2015 until 2020, as part of a wider vote on EU farm policy reform.

The vote will form the basis of the parliament’s negotiating position on the overhaul of the EU’s 55 billion euro-a-year ($72 billion) common agricultural policy from next year.

Talks with EU governments to finalise the reform are expected to begin later this month. ($1 = 0.7680 euros) (Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Rex Merrifield)