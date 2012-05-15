FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU says India, China fail to comply with EU carbon law
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2012 / 10:25 AM / in 5 years

EU says India, China fail to comply with EU carbon law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 15 (Reuters) - Ten Chinese and Indian commercial airlines have failed to abide by EU law requiring them to offset their carbon emissions, while all other international carriers have complied with the scheme, the European Union’s climate chief said on Tuesday.

EU law demanding that all airlines using EU airports offset their emissions using the EU’s Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) has prompted international outcry and threats of a trade war.

But only China and India have delivered on threats not to comply, EU Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard told a news briefing on Tuesday.

“We have given them until mid-June to report back their data,” Hedegaard said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.