EU to approve Air France-KLM, Delta, Alitalia pact - sources

(Reuters) - Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines and Alitalia are expected to win EU antitrust approval for their planned transatlantic tie-up after offering to help new rivals enter the market, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The carriers offered the concessions in October last year in a bid to end a three-year investigation by the European Commission, which was concerned that the tie-up by the SkyTeam members might harm passengers on certain routes.

Global alliances such as SkyTeam, Oneworld and Star Alliance are seen as a growth driver for the industry, allowing carriers to set up revenue-sharing ventures on key markets while getting around the foreign ownership curbs that exist in many markets.

The sources said the Commission would clear the tie-up on condition the airlines allow new rivals to start services on routes to New York from Rome and Amsterdam.

They said other concessions included fare “combinability” and special pro-rata deals with the new competitors, which would allow rivals to offer tickets on the three airlines’ flights and make it easier to link to connecting traffic.

The EU executive is expected to announce its decision in the coming weeks.

A Commission spokeswoman and Alitalia, which is 49 percent owned by Etihad Airways, declined to comment. Air France-KLM, Europe’s second-largest carrier, also declined to comment.

Oneworld members British Airways, American Airlines and Iberia had offered to give up slots in 2010 to settle an EU probe, while Star Alliance members Lufthansa , United Airlines and Air Canada did the same in 2013. (Additional reporting by Isla Binnie in Rome and Cyril Altmeyerhenzien in Paris)