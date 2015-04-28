FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-EU to approve Air France-KLM, Delta, Alitalia pact - sources
April 28, 2015 / 3:35 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-EU to approve Air France-KLM, Delta, Alitalia pact - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats story to additional clients with new story name, text unchanged)

BRUSSELS, April 28 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are expected to approve a transAtlantic pact between Air France-KLM , Delta Air Lines and Alitalia after they offered to give up slots on two routes, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The carriers offered the concessions in October last year in a bid to end a three-year investigation by the European Commission which was concerned that the tie-up by the SkyTeam members might harm passengers on certain routes.

The sources said the Commission would clear the tie-up on condition that the airlines allow new rivals to start services on routes to New York from Rome and Amsterdam.

A Commission spokeswoman declined to comment. Alitalia was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, additional reporting by Isla Binnie in Rome; editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
