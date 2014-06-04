FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
June 4, 2014 / 11:26 AM / 3 years ago

European Commission backs candidate status for Albania

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TIRANA, June 4 (Reuters) - The European Commission recommended Albania be granted candidate status to the 28-member bloc on Wednesday, recognizing its progress and urging it step up its reforms before and after the decision of member states later in June.

“Based on our findings, we confirm without any doubt, with no conditionality or any reservations the recommendation that the member states grant Albania candidate status,” Enlargement Commissioner Stephan Fuele told reporters in Tirana.

Albania applied for candidate status in 2009 but a tense political situation and slack measures against corruption and crime and a weak judiciary have hamstrung its efforts. (Reporting By Benet Koleka; Editing by Toby Chopra)

