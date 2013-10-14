FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU Commission says Italy needs to notify Alitalia bailout
October 14, 2013 / 5:07 PM / in 4 years

EU Commission says Italy needs to notify Alitalia bailout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Italy will have to notify a planned government-led 500-million-euro bailout of near-bankrupt airline Alitalia to EU regulators who will then assess whether the measure complies with EU state aid rules, the European Commission said on Monday.

“We expect Italian authorities to notify the envisaged measure to the European Commission,” Antoine Colombani, EU Commission spokesman for competition policy, said in an email.

“Only after receiving the notification will we be able to assess its compatibility with EU state aid rules,” he said.

International Airlines Group said earlier on Monday that Italy’s rescue of near-bankrupt airline Alitalia was “illegal” and urged the EU’s executive arm to intervene. [ID:nWLB0055W}

