FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Almunia says up to successor to decide on Android, forex investigations
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2014 / 11:32 AM / 3 years ago

EU's Almunia says up to successor to decide on Android, forex investigations

Foo Yun Chee

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Europe’s outgoing antitrust chief said he will not open formal investigations into Google’s mobile operating system Android nor into banks suspected of rigging the trillion-dollar foreign exchange market, but will leave the decisions to his successor.

European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia, who will step down at the end of October, had on several occasions suggested he may launch a case against Android, the most popular mobile operating system in the world, following several complaints about possible anti-competitive behaviour by Google.

Asked about the possibility of an Android or foreign exchange investigation in the coming two weeks, Almunia told Reuters late on Wednesday: “There will be no opening of new cases. No, there is no time. It will be up to the new Commission.” (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.