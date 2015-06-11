EU opens investigation into Amazon's e-book selling

BRUSSELS, June 11 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday it had opened a formal antitrust investigation into certain business practices by Amazon in its distribution of electronic books.

The Commission said it would look in particular into certain clauses included in Amazon’s contracts with publishers.

These clauses, it said, required publishers to inform Amazon about more favourable or alternative terms offered to Amazon’s competitors, a means to ensure Amazon is offered terms at least as good as those of its competitors.

The Commission said it had concerns that such clauses may make it more difficult for other e-book distributors to compete with Amazon by developing new and innovative products and services.

“Amazon has developed a successful business that offers consumers a comprehensive service, including for e-books,” EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

“Our investigation does not call that into question. However, it is my duty to make sure that Amazon’s arrangements with publishers are not harmful to consumers, by preventing other e-book distributors from innovating and competing effectively with Amazon.” (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)