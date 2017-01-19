FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU antitrust regulators welcome Amazon, Apple audiobook agreement
January 19, 2017 / 10:46 AM / 7 months ago

EU antitrust regulators welcome Amazon, Apple audiobook agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A decision by Amazon and Apple to scrap all exclusivity obligations in the supply and distribution of audiobooks will likely boost competition, EU antitrust regulators said on Thursday.

The companies announced their decision on Jan. 5 after talks with the European Commission and the German Federal Cartel Office. Such curbs had prompted a complaint from the German Publishers and Booksellers Association to both regulators, triggering an investigation by the German enforcer in November 2015.

"The European Commission welcomes an agreement to end all exclusivity obligations concerning audiobook supply and distribution between Amazon's subsidiary Audible and Apple," the EU competition authority said in a statement. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Julia Fioretti)

