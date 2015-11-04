FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 4, 2015 / 4:16 PM / 2 years ago

Ending of Google antitrust case still open - EU's Vestager

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Europe’s antitrust chief said on Wednesday it was still undecided if an antitrust case against Internet search giant Google would end with a fine or a settlement, which would mean no fine.

“At this time, it’s still open as to how it will end,” European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager told reporters.

Vestager charged Google in April with abusing its power in the online search market to promote its own shopping service at the expense of rivals.

Settling the case would mean finding no infringement of competition law and not fining the company. (Reporting by Yun Chee Foo, writing by Julia Fioretti; editing by Barbara Lewis)

