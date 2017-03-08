EU fines Mahle Behr, five other car parts makers 155 mln euros

BRUSSELS, March 8 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators fined German car parts maker Mahle Behr, Japan's Denso and four others a total 155 million euros ($163.6 million) on Wednesday for taking part in several cartels for car air conditioning and engine cooling units.

Mahle Behr's fine came to 62.1 million euros while Sanden got a 64.6 million euro penalty and Denso a fine of 322,000 euros.

Other members of the four cartels were Valeo, Panasonic and Calsonic. ($1 = 0.9472 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Robert-Jan Bartunek, Philip Blenkinsop)