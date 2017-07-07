TOKYO, July 7 Shares of Canon Inc
dropped to their lowest levels in more than two months on Friday
after EU antitrust regulators said they could fine it up to 10
percent of annual revenue if they concluded it had breached
merger rules.
The regulators said they had reached a preliminary view that
Canon breached rules by using a so-called "warehousing" two-step
transaction structure involving an interim buyer to acquire
Toshiba Medical Systems prior to obtaining the relevant merger
approvals.
Ten percent of Canon's annual revenue would be roughly
equivalent to $2.9 billion.
In early morning trade, Canon fell as much as 3 percent to
3,682 yen, its lowest level since May 1. The stock was the fifth
most traded stock by turnover.
