By Foo Yun Chee
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS EU antitrust regulators outlined a
proposal on Wednesday aimed at giving national watchdogs in the
28-country bloc more power to crack down on anti-competitive
practices and also to ward off political interference.
The move by the European Commission came after a study it
commissioned found shortcomings in the way competition agencies
were equipped and structured, preventing them from doing their
work effectively.
Antitrust experts say the EU antitrust authority was also
concerned about the ousting of several high level officials at
some national agencies by their governments in the last two
years.
"We want all national competition authorities to be able to
take decisions fully independently and have effective tools at
their disposal to stop and sanction infringements," European
Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.
The proposal also aims to ensure that national agencies have
the necessary funding and staff, and the right to search mobile
phones, laptops and tablets for evidence of wrongdoing.
The Commission's study showed that Austria, Germany,
Estonia, Finland, France, Ireland, Sweden and Slovakia, for
example, have limited powers in this respect.
The proposed rules also seek to clamp down on multinationals
seeking to avoid paying regulatory fines in countries where the
wrongdoing is committed but where they do not have a legal
presence.
Planned rules on parent company liability and succession
would prevent companies from escaping liability for their
subsidiaries via a corporate restructuring.
The proposal needs the green light from EU member states and
the European Parliament before it can become law.