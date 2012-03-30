FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Almunia: may probe Motorola, Apple, Microsoft dispute
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 30, 2012 / 7:00 PM / 6 years ago

EU's Almunia: may probe Motorola, Apple, Microsoft dispute

Foo Yun Chee

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 30 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators may open an investigation into a patent dispute between Apple Inc , Microsoft Corp and Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc to ensure patent holders do not thwart rivals, the EU’s antitrust chief said on Friday.

Last month Microsoft took its case to the European Commission, saying Motorola Mobility was charging too much for use of its patents in Microsoft products.

Motorola Mobility said Apple had also complained to the EU watchdog about its patents.

Google Inc, which is in the process of buying Motorola Mobility, has said it will offer Motorola patents on fair and reasonable terms once the deal is completed.

The EU watchdog, which is also investigating whether legal tactics used by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd against Apple breach EU antitrust rules, may open a second patent case into the sector, EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said.

“I am considering whether we need to investigate these complaints formally to help bring more clarity into this area of competition control,” Almunia said in the text of a speech to be delivered at a conference in Washington.

“The holders of standard-essential patents have considerable market power. This market power can be used to harm competition ... I don’t need to tell you that this is unacceptable, and I am determined to use antitrust enforcement to prevent such hold-up by patent holders,” he said.

The Commission, which can fine companies up to 10 percent of their global turnover, has levied billions of euros in penalties against Microsoft, Intel and others for breaching EU rules.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.