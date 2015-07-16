EU opens two antritust investigations against Qualcomm

BRUSSELS, July 16 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday it had opened two antitrust investigations into Qualcomm’s possible abuse of its market dominance of semiconductors used in consumer electronic devices.

The first would examine whether Qualcomm, the market leader for baseband chipsets, offered financial incentives to customers on condition that they buy the baseband chipsets exclusively or almost exclusively from Qualcomm.

The second will look into whether Qualcomm engaged in ‘predatory pricing’ by charging prices below costs with a view to forcing its competition out of the market.

“Many customers use electronic devices such as a mobile phone or a tablet and we want to ensure that they ultimately get value for money,” European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.