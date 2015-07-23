EU charges Sky, U.S. film studios with restricting pay-TV access

BRUSSELS, July 23 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday that it had charged Sky UK and six major U.S. film studios with limiting access across the European Union to pay-TV services.

The Commission said in a statement that each of the six studios and Sky UK had agreed contractual restrictions preventing EU consumers outside Britain and Ireland from accessing Sky UK content.

The six major U.S. film studios are Disney, NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corp, Paramount Pictures, a subsidiary of Viacom, Sony , Twentieth First Century Fox and Warner Brothers. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)