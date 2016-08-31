Ireland says Apple CEO spoke to PM, committed to stay

DUBLIN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny spoke to Apple chief executive Tim Cook ahead of the European Union's announcement of a 13 billion euro back tax bill and the U.S. firm committed to remain in Ireland, Kenny's office said on Wednesday.

Apple and Enda Kenny's government have both said they want to appeal the ruling, announced on Tuesday, which is part of a drive against what the EU says are sweetheart tax deals to lure jobs and investment.

"A phone call took place on Sunday at Mr Cook's request during which he recommited himself to operations in Ireland," a government spokeswoman said. "Equally the Taoiseach (prime minister) expressed support for Apple's presence in Ireland".