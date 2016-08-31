FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Ireland says Apple CEO spoke to PM, committed to stay
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 31, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

Ireland says Apple CEO spoke to PM, committed to stay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny spoke to Apple chief executive Tim Cook ahead of the European Union's announcement of a 13 billion euro back tax bill and the U.S. firm committed to remain in Ireland, Kenny's office said on Wednesday.

Apple and Enda Kenny's government have both said they want to appeal the ruling, announced on Tuesday, which is part of a drive against what the EU says are sweetheart tax deals to lure jobs and investment.

"A phone call took place on Sunday at Mr Cook's request during which he recommited himself to operations in Ireland," a government spokeswoman said. "Equally the Taoiseach (prime minister) expressed support for Apple's presence in Ireland".

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.