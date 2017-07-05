By Diane Bartz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON The U.S. government has sought to
intervene in Apple's appeal against an EU order to pay
back up to 13 billion euros ($14.8 billion) in Irish taxes, a
source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
iPhone maker Apple took its case to the Luxembourg-based
General Court, Europe's second-highest, in December after the
European Commission issued the record tax demand saying the U.S.
company won sweetheart tax deals from the Irish government which
amounted to illegal subsidies.
The decision was criticised by the Obama administration
which said the European Union was helping itself to cash that
should have ended up in the United States.
The Trump administration, which has tentatively proposed a
tax break on $2.6 trillion in corporate profits being held
offshore as part of its tax reform, has not said anything in
public about the case.
"I can confirm the United States filed an application with
the European Union General Court to intervene in the case
involving the retroactive application of state aid rules to
Apple," said the source, who declined to be named because of the
sensitivity of the matter.
The General Court is expected to hear the case in late 2018,
another source with knowledge of the matter said.
Apple has said it was a convenient target for the EU and
that the EU competition enforcer used an "absurd theory" to come
up with a punitive figure.
Amazon and McDonald's are also in the EU
crosshairs over their tax deals with Luxembourg.
Ireland, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Starbucks,
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and several other companies
that were also ordered to pay back taxes to other EU countries
have similarly challenged their EU rulings.
($1 = 0.8816 euros)