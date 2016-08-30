FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple says will appeal against EU tax decision
August 30, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

Apple says will appeal against EU tax decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Apple said it would appeal against an EU ruling ordering it to pay up to 13 billion euros ($14.5 billion) in taxes to the Irish government which the EU considers to have been illegal state aid.

"Apple follows the law and pays all of the taxes we owe wherever we operate. We will appeal and we are confident the decision will be overturned," the company said in a statement on Tuesday after the European Commission's decision.

"The Commission's case is not about how much Apple pays in taxes, it's about which government collects the money. It will have a profound and harmful effect on investment and job creation in Europe," Apple said. ($1 = 0.8955 euros) (Reporting by Julia Fioretti)

