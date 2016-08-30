EU antitrust commissioner Vestager to speak on competition case on Tuesday

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager will hold a news conference at midday (1000 GMT) on Tuesday on an antitrust case, the European Commission said in a statement, giving no further details.

Sources familiar with the case said on Monday that the Commission would rule against Ireland's tax dealings with Apple on Tuesday. One source said Dublin would be told to recoup over 1 billion euros in back taxes. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)