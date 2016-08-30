BRUSSELS Aug 30 EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager will hold a news conference at midday (1000 GMT) on Tuesday on an antitrust case, the European Commission said in a statement, giving no further details.
Sources familiar with the case said on Monday that the Commission would rule against Ireland's tax dealings with Apple on Tuesday. One source said Dublin would be told to recoup over 1 billion euros in back taxes. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 30
Aug 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 13-18 points, or 0.2-0.3 percent, lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures trading down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Goodyear Thailand to build $162 mln aviation tyre factory
BANGKOK, Aug 30 Goodyear Thailand Pcl said on Tuesday it planned to invest $162 million to build a new radial aviation tyre factory to expand production at Phathumthani, north of Bangkok, to meet growing demand in Asia Pacific.
BRIEF-Moody's changes Canadian Solar's outlook to negative from stable
* Changed outlook on canadian solar to negative from stable reflecting co's increased financial leverage,tightened liquidity resulting from slower than expected monetization of its solar power project assets