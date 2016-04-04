FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU competition chief says unclear when Apple tax probe will be decided
#Market News
April 4, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

EU competition chief says unclear when Apple tax probe will be decided

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 4 - A two-year investigation into whether Apple’s tax deal with Irish authorities gave the iPhone maker an unfair advantage will take a lot longer because of the large amount of data involved, the EU antitrust chief said on Monday.

The European Commission accused Ireland in 2014 of dodging international tax rules by letting Apple shelter profits worth tens of billions of dollars from tax collectors in return for maintaining jobs.

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said she had asked Ireland for more details, which in turn raised new questions that required a response from the authorities and occasionally from Apple as well. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

