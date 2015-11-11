FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ireland says EU tax decision on Apple probably after Christmas
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 11, 2015 / 9:32 AM / 2 years ago

Ireland says EU tax decision on Apple probably after Christmas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Ireland does not expect European Union regulators to issue a decision on the country’s tax deal with Apple until after Christmas, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

On Monday, Noonan had said that a decision was expected before Christmas. But on Tuesday the Irish government got “some low level information that it probably wouldn’t come until after Christmas,” Noonan said.

Noonan, who has expressed confidence in the past that Ireland would be cleared of any wrongdoing, said the government did “not have a straight read” of what the ruling would be, adding that he did not want to be seen as prejudicing the decision. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.